Watch: The brilliant way Elton John departed his final show in Wales

Elton John waved goodbye to Wales after a show choc full of hits at the Swansea.com Stadium last night.

Leaving the stage in typically flamboyant fashion – on a stairlift, it brought a whole new meaning to his classic hit I’m Still Standing.

The 75-year-old might well be a pensioner, but he’s still a pop star who knows how to put on a show.

The entertainer, ever the showman, treated the crowd to several costume changes and those trademark colourful glasses were on show as he raced through a set from 50 years of exceptional music making.

The show, part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour, included such defining classics such as Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, and Crocodile Rock.

All the hits were on show as well as plenty of shared memories and heartfelt stories from his glittering career.

As the gig rolled to a conclusion, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me was sung back at the stage with the entire stadium a massed choir singing along.

By the time he’d reached his encore, which included his most recent hit, Cold Heart – a collaboration with Dua Lipa and a brilliant finale of Your Song, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, it was a fitting farewell from one of music’s greatest entertainers.

Thanks for the music and the memories, Elton.

