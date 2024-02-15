Watch: The brilliant Welsh flashmob outside the Ted Lasso pub

Fans of Ted Lasso and the beautiful tones of Welsh choirs will love this.

The hit Apple TV show, based around the fictional Premier League football club AFC Richmond has won multiple awards on both sides of the Atlantic and quickly became a firm favourite over the three series it aired in the UK.

The show is filmed in Richmond in London – the location for a brilliant impromptu Cymanfa Ganu – held on the weekend, ahead of the England v Wales Six Nations clash at Twickenham. And if you look closely at the pub featured in the video – The Prince’s Head, it’s actually the famous hostelry that is used in Ted Lasso.

Organised by Cian Llewellyn and inspired by the flashmobs that were staged ahead of Wales games at the Rugby World Cup in France, the small gathering on Richmond Green brought together choirs and friends from London and Wales, including: London Welsh Male Voice Choir, Eschoir, London Welsh Rugby Club Choir and Côr y Gleision, as well as many from the audience joining in.

Music included favourites such as Cwm Rhondda, Calon Lan, Rachie and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

“We are exceptionally proud of our Welsh choral tradition,” said Cian. “It is at the heart of our identity and thanks to the rousing Rugby World Cup ‘flashmobs’ in France we feel there has been a stirring amongst Welsh supporters for more singing, both in Cardiff and further afield, and long may it continue. Yma O Hyd. Ymlaen Cymru!”

