Watch: The comedian whose brilliant Welsh accent videos are a huge hit

Wales might be a small nation, but when it comes to accents, you won’t find many better than ours.

However, trying to nail an accent from a particular part of Wales is not as easy as it might seem.

Unless you’re comedian Tom Rix that is.

The Welshman who bills himself as ‘the face of a thousand voices’, has amassed hundreds of thousands of likes and shares on Tik Tok, as well as Instagram and Facebook.

But it is his Welsh accent videos that have become hugely popular.

One particular video the Swansea-based comic recorded for Halloween, has had more than half a million views, and has remained hugely popular on Tik Tok over the festive season.

If you’ve not seen his videos you’re in for a treat. And if you’re from Llanelli, Cardiff, Swansea, Neath-Port Talbot, Wrexham, Newport, Rhondda or even Tenby prepare to be amazed. (With apologies to Tenby!)

Watch and enjoy…

