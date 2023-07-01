Watch: The hilarious banter between Michael Sheen and David Tennant

They’ve been best showbiz buddies for sometime, a pair whose on screen banter is just as good off it.

They’ve starred together most memorably in the hit TV show Good Omens and the series which was born out of lockdown, Staged. However, when it comes to winding each up, Michael Sheen and David Tennant are Oscar-winning standard.

A clip from the latest series of Staged, which has recently arrived on BBC iPlayer, and has been shared around social media, sees the pair interviewed about future projects.

It’s a cue for the Celts to provoke each other into a brilliant takedown of each other’s careers thus far.

First, when Sheen announces he will be playing the founder of the NHS, Aneurin Bevan, Scotsman Tennant takes a pop at Sheen’s propensity for what he calls ‘impressions’ and his love of Welsh characters, launching into a pastiche of the Welshman’s stirring ‘give ’em sugar’ speech.

In return, Sheen taunts Tennant about his playing Doctor Who and his love of curling up a quiff and battling salt shakers (Daleks!) and how whenever he shows up in a town playing a detective, a body is always discovered.

It’s a beautifully delivered and wonderfully funny back and forth from these two master actors and great mates.

And frankly we can’t enough of it.

Watch the latest series of Staged on the BBC iPlayer HERE

