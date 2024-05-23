Watch: The hilarious Max Boyce clip that went viral thanks to US star

When much loved comedy High Hopes hit our TV screens in Wales back in 2002 it became an instant hit.

The sitcom created by Boyd Clack, was set in a fictional area of the South Wales Valleys called Cwm-Pen-Ôl (Welsh for ‘Backside Valley’) and starred the late Gavin & Stacey star Margaret John as widow Elsie Hepplewhite, the head of a dysfunctional family, which included her rogue son Richard, played by Robert Blythe.

The series, which ran for six series until 2008, also starred such Welsh acting notables as Steve Spears, Steve Men, Di Botcher and Keiron Self.

Untold joys

One of the favourite scenes and funniest moments involved comedy folk hero Max Boyce, playing ‘Man at graveside’.

The beloved clip surfaces from time to time on social media, but it took on a life of its own when American comedy star Reginald D Hunter shared it on his Twitter account, introducing a whole new audience to the untold joys of Max Boyce and High Hopes.

Evidently, an unlikely fan of the Valleys set sitcom, Reg’s post implores those watching to rightly view it until the end.

If you’ve not seen it – enjoy! We’ll say no more.

