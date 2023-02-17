Watch: The hilarious sheep dog and farmer video that has gone viral

Picture the scene. It’s a gloriously sunny day on a farm in Wales.

The hills and fields in the distance look a beautiful sight reflecting Cymru in its best light.

Then the sound of a frustrated farmer shatters the rural idyll with a few swear words thanks to his poor sheepdog Ted seemingly not doing what his owner wants him to.

While it might not have been that enjoyable for the farmer in questions gamely trying to round up his sheep on his north Wales farm, it makes for hilarious viewing for the rest of us. So funny in fact that more than million people have viewed it.

Many of them are likening it to the famous video of Fenton the dog chasing deer in Richmond Park that went viral a few years ago – and you can definitely see the similarities.

Anyway enjoy the video and be thankful you’re not the farmer or Ted, who is no doubt still chasing sheep in a field in Wales.

And here’s a reminder of Fenton’s famous moment…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

