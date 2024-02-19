Watch: The hilarious version of Delilah in a Tenby chip shop

It’s one of the busiest chip shops in Wales and judging by this hilarious video one of the most fun places for fish and chips.

Tenbys is the seaside chippy which loves to get its customers singing

The fast food outlet on Trafalgar Road in the popular Welsh resort has a reputation that sees customers queuing out the door during busy periods.

It’s not just food that is on the menu, there’s plenty of entertainment too from owner Dan and his staff.

They like to keep customers entertained with a fun atmosphere and a cracking singalong.

This was neatly demonstrated by this rousing version of the Tom Jones’ classic Delilah, where customers, who may or may not have had a few, give it full throated rendition of the rugby favourite.

It’s a brilliant watch – even considering there’s one customer who manages to shove two wooden forks in his mouth like some sort of sabre tooth tiger.

Fair play, we say.

Watch and enjoy!

