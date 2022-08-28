Watch: The hilarious video of a Welsh couple which has gone viral

We all need something to put a smile on our faces. Especially in the midst of a cost of living crisis and rising energy bills.

Lucky for us then that this brilliant video of a couple from Llanelli named Jayne and Brian exists to keep us laughing.

Originally recorded two years ago during Covid lockdown it has re-emerged once again on social media at just the right time.

And once again it’s gone viral thanks to the many people who are loving it.

Messy

The couple’s daughter posted online about the background to the filming of her parents’ video explaining it was recorded essentially to relieve the boredom of lockdown.

“Due to my mother (Jayne) not being able to leave the house as a result of shielding from COVID 19, and also felt extremely bored one Saturday evening, she and my father (Brian) decided they fancied a few drinks and a laugh. So they then thought it would be a good idea to record themselves playing a funny game of Rock Paper Scissors with a twist. It was recorded in Llanelli, Wales.”

The game of rock, paper, scissors is not the traditional game as we know it, it’s something a lot more elaborate and messy – a hilarious version involving flour, tomato sauce, salad cream, eggs, and coffee.

Intrigued? You will be. You’ll also be laughing yourself silly.

Enjoy!

(p.s. And if you’re wondering the couple’s uttering of ‘Ee Ba Boo’ is apparently a colloquial Llanelli version of rock, paper, scissors!)

