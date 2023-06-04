Watch: The hilarious video of a Welsh woman having a meltdown over her Subway

People love their food. People are passionate about their food. However, when that food isn’t right we’re quick to let people know about it.

Now we all love a Subway don’t we? The global fast food franchise that specialises in submarine sandwiches (subs), wraps, salads and drinks, has firmly established itself in the UK.

You’ve probably got a Subway near you, because let’s face it they’re so popular, they’re everywhere.

I also guarantee after reading this you’ll want one.

People have their favourites – those subs that they return to time and time again.

Take Welsh TikTokker Lauren Ruby. She’s definitely got her favourite – a sub that she has time and time again.

However, when she recently visited a branch of Subway in Neath, she was told they weren’t doing her favourite honey mustard sauce anymore.

In a state of some anxiety, shock and anger, Lauren took to TikTok to film one of the funniest rants we have ever seen.

The facial expressions are dazzling as is the accent.

The clip has been viewed more than a million times, with many of the comments on the video complimenting her on her brilliant Welsh accent and how it’s straight out of an episode of Gavin & Stacey.

You will no doubt take many things away from this video which you will also no doubt watch many times.

Mine were Lauren’s mum laughing in the background and how I will never hear the words ‘two sauces’ in the same way ever again.

Watch and enjoy!

