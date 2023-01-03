Watch: The hilarious video of sisters trying to navigate a roundabout

It wasn’t so much road rage, but roundabout rage when a pair of Welsh sisters headed out on a shopping trip in Swansea.

Unfortunately their car journey descended into hilarious exasperation and much swearing as these squabbling siblings attempted to find their way around one of Wales’ most notorious road layouts.

It’s believed the pair were trying to navigate Ynysforgan Roundabout – dubbed one of Wales’ most complicated roundabouts.

In fact the tricky road layout, which serves as a major access route into the city centre from the Swansea Valley and M4 motorway, is so notorious it has its own Facebook page – ‘Dedicated to those clueless souls making a complete hash of the lanes on Ynysforgan Roundabout’.

Lucky for users on TikTok ad unbeknown to the pair sat in the front of the car their hilarious heated conversation was being filmed by giggling passengers in the back.

Posted on TikTok by one of the passengers Alice White, it has amassed thousands of comments, likes and shares by those who found the animated Welsh voices one of the funniest things they’d ever watched.

If there is one thing is certain it’s that our Welsh accents become stronger and more pronounced the more exasperated we become!

(CAUTION: VERY STRONG LANGUAGE)

These are just some of the comments accompanying the video by users on TikTok.

