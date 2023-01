Watch: The hilarious video of sisters trying to navigate a roundabout

//= do_shortcode('[in-content-square]')?>

It wasn’t so much road rage, but roundabout rage when a pair of Welsh sisters headed out on a shopping trip in Swansea.

Unfortunately their car journey descended into hilarious exasperation and much swearing as these squabbling siblings attempted to find their way around one of Wales’ most notorious road layouts.

It’s believed the pair were trying to navigate Ynysforgan Roundabout – dubbed one of Wales’ most complicated roundabouts.

In fact the tricky road layout, which serves as a major access route into the city centre from the Swansea Valley and M4 motorway, is so notorious it has its own Facebook page – ‘Dedicated to those clueless souls making a complete hash of the lanes on Ynysforgan Roundabout’.

Lucky for users on TikTok ad unbeknown to the pair sat in the front of the car their hilarious heated conversation was being filmed by giggling passengers in the back.

Posted on TikTok by one of the passengers Alice White, it has amassed thousands of comments, likes and shares by those who found the animated Welsh voices one of the funniest things they’d ever watched.

If there is one thing is certain it’s that our Welsh accents become stronger and more pronounced the more exasperated we become!

(CAUTION: VERY STRONG LANGUAGE)

These are just some of the comments accompanying the video by users on TikTok.

Siรขn๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ 66 ๐Ÿซถ๐Ÿผ

Love being Welsh!!!

King

I live in Llanelli I am howling best thing Iโ€™ve seen ever tears ๐Ÿ˜ญ down my face absolutely amazing

user4078049325004

Ahh my god you have made my day hilarious Iโ€™m from Llanelli so I get it ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ

user7221318212668bartsy

Brilliant ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

2022-12-31Reply

Lianne Robinson779

Im from and live in neath this is so relatable ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

Louise

Iโ€™m creased ๐Ÿ˜‚ Port Talbot Iโ€™m from xxxx

๐“ก๐“ธ๐“ท๐“ท๐“ฒ๐“ฎ๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ’™ 1๏ธโƒฃ

Thisโ€™s why I love welsh people ๐Ÿ˜‚ Rrrround the bout mun

Kathryn Measday

Every Welsh family when they reach Ynysforgan roundabout!๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜

Sammy

The most HORRID ROUNDABOUT EVER!!

detk33

Brilliant lol

Sandra Morris789

Definitely Ynysforgan roundabout, ๐Ÿ˜‚

Karen Jane Dix

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ classic

mad head welshy ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘

creased ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

nekotet

only in Wales just love it lmho๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿฅฐ

donna daisy ๐ŸŒผ

Welsh and proud ๐Ÿ˜

Marcus Crathern

Valley girls ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

HG

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ love being Welsh ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ

nigeljones675

Absolutely brilliant

Chris lewis

funny has anything I’ve ever watched mun lol love it ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿฅฐ

clm464

I love our accents ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email