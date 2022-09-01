Watch: The hilarious video of a WWE wrestling star on a Welsh farm

People are loving a video of WWE superstar Damian Priest working on a farm – and its many many comedy moments.

Filmed by BT Sports to promote this weekend’s Clash at the Castle event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, it sees the 6ft 7ins wrestling star trying his hand at everything from sheep shearing to brewing and making Welsh cakes.

We’re not saying it’s brilliant, but judging by the wonderful feedback the short film has had, thousands of others are thinking exactly the same.

Luckily we managed to get hold of one of the stars of the short film, Andrew Lennon, the Welsh actor who appears alongside veteran Welsh names Lynn Hunter (currently starring in The Tuckers) and Dafydd Hywel in the hilarious video.

Here Andrew gives us the lowdown on getting to star with the WWE legend and how the larger-than-life star was an absolute joy to work with.

“This came, literally, out of the blue for me,” said Andrew explaining how he got the gig. “As is often the case, my agents sent through a request to self-tape, and on this occasion, the turnaround was pretty tight. I had a fair idea from the brief what sort of character they were looking for, and I’m a very confident improviser, which was a part of the brief. My son and I put together a single take (Normally I do many more), but our first reaction was “Let’s not mess- that’s the one!”. So the actual self-tape and submission took no more than an hour!

“To cut a short story even shorter, a day later my agents said I’d been pencilled for the job but not to hold my breath, and the morning after that, they phoned me and said I’d booked the job.

We stuck @ArcherOfInfamy with a Welsh family… The results were lush 😂 Lechyd da! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/dyQKXFRGxH — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 31, 2022

“At this point, I knew a major wrestler was involved, but I had no idea who it was going to be – this I found out a few days before. I hadn’t heard of Damien, but oh GOD my kids had!

“We filmed my scenes in the Mad Dog Brewery opposite Cardiff Castle (I did manage to sip quite a bit of their ale, as you can see in the advert – nice job perk!) The cottage scenes were filmed in a working cottage farm just outside Cardiff.

“The other two actors in the advert are Lynn Hunter (She’s currently in The Tuckers) and I’ve known Lynn for years – she’s actually played my mam before as well. The farmer is Welsh veteran actor Dafydd Hywel who, like Lynn, has an acting CV a mile long.

A few weeks ago, we got a chance to go behind the scenes at @btsportwwe‘s ‘The Homecoming’ video shoot with @ArcherOfInfamy for #WWEClash! Check out this thread for some EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes clips of Damian’s experience immersing himself in Welsh culture! pic.twitter.com/pcBc9cirBG — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) September 1, 2022

“And then on to Damian. I was quite scared to be fair. Of course I checked his Wikipedia entry out, found out he is 6ft 7 and I’m middle aged/plump and 5ft 8. I tried to find a stepladder, and thought he looked bloody scary. But Damian is a very smart, controlled, consummate professional and an absolute gentleman. I would not, however, like to tangle with him in a wrestling ring – and would rather emigrate before doing so. Man – that voice – I could listen to him read entries out of the phone book.

“Not only did he know where Wales was, he loves the UK, visits quite a lot, but hadn’t been to Wales. He was very impressed. And on filming day, he brought the weather with him – it was glorious. And he also speaks a little Welsh in the video – you can hear him say Iechyd da to me – his pronunciation was perfect from one or two goes.

“The whole shoot took a day, went very smoothly, and I spent the whole day reeking of beer because, as you can see, Damian chinks my beer can and causes a near-nuclear explosion. In between painful laughter during the takes, Damian and I must have done this 10-15 times for various angles, so by the end of the shoot I smelled like a brewery, as well as fictitiously running one!”

Find out more about Clash at the Castle HERE https://www.wwe.com/shows/clash-at-the-castle

