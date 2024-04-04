Watch: The hilarious video that sums up Welsh pain at so much rain

Look out the window in Wales and what do you see?

There’s every chance your view is of the rain hitting the ground so hard it appears to be bouncing back into sky.

We’re not saying it’s been raining heavily in Wales, but there is every likelihood that at this very moment there are people actively building arks.

See, this is Wales – as wet as a country can get without officially being declared part of the sea.

We don’t know about you but we’re getting a little tired of it raining incessantly. In fact it seems like it hasn’t stopped raining for months.

We’re just waiting for the announcements of a 20mph speed limit for submarines and Wales being twinned with Atlantis.

On the upside the chances of an immediate hosepipe ban are slim to non-existent and reservoirs show no imminent sign of drying out.

One man’s frustration at the current rain soaked situation has manifested itself in a viral TikTok video, which is being widely shared online.

While the production values leave a lot to be desired and the narrator resembles what I would imagine Derek The Weather must sound like off-camera, the video does neatly encapsulate what its like to live under perpetual rain clouds in Wales.

Watch and ‘enjoy’.

Please note the video does contain strong language

