Watch: The hilarious videos of ‘dinosaurs’ climbing Pen y Fan

If you were walking up Pen y Fan on Monday you may have done a double take, or a triple take, for that matter.

Climbers making their way up the popular peak in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, may have thought they were in Jurassic Park when catching sight of a trio of dinosaurs waddling their way to the summit of Pen y Fan.

Whilst the sight of three people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes made for a hilarious sight, judging by the looks on the faces of the sheep in these videos they were taking no chances in risking getting the lamb chop, giving the dinos a wide berth.

These brilliant videos and pictures posted by Johanna Crowe on Facebook are hilarious and it was all for a good cause.

Johanna and her workmates Sam Morris and Sharik Kurikkal who all work at the same residential home for autistic adults, donned the costumes to complete a charity trek to the 886m summit to raise funds to support KC Riding School and Horse Sanctuary in Herefordshire.

With it usually taking two and half hours to commute a circular route to the summit and back in normal circumstances, we can only applaud the walkers for their prehistoric feat.

Find out more about KC Riding School and Horse Sanctuary HERE

(All pics by Dave Bailey)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

