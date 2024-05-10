Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: The hilarious Welsh immigration test

10 May 2024 1 minute read
Foil, Arms and Hog’s Welsh Immigration test sketch

They’re one of Ireland’s most famous comedy troupes with millions of followers on social media.

Foil, Arms and Hog have built up a worldwide following online and regularly perform sold out shows around the globe.

The comic trio Sean ‘Foil’ Finegan, Conor ‘Arms’ McKenna and Sean ‘Hog’ Flanagan are renowned for their sketches, regularly posting them on their social media platforms.

The group’s name evolved from nicknames each of the members had for each other. Foil (Sean Finegan) is the comedy foil, Arms (Conor McKenna) is ‘All arms and Legs’ and Hog (Sean Flanagan) hogs the limelight.

Their latest sketch posted online yesterday is titled ‘Getting Past Welsh Immigration’ and has quickly become a hit online with thousands of shares.

The video shows the trio in the imagined situation of taking a Welsh immigration test.

We won’t spoil it by posting any of the questions, suffice to say if you’re Welsh you’ll love it.

Watch and enjoy!

Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
2 hours ago

Diolch yn fawr iawn a go raibh maith agat. Thank you in Welsh and Irish Gaelic for this alert in the languages of my mothers’ and fathers’ countries respectively. I will watch and enjoy.

0
Reply
Riki
Riki
2 minutes ago

It is funny, I’ve seen it, however it does fall back on a lot of your typical Welsh stereotypes and cliches.

0
Reply

