Watch: The hilarious ‘Welsh sat nav’ video people are loving

The mysterious Welsh artist, who started out drawing on supermarket carrier bags is branching out again – into comedy videos.

Bagsy – the creative from the Rhondda whose identity remains a secret (much like Banksy from whom his name is inspired) began his clandestine endeavours creating artwork on carrier bags, leaving them for people to find in supermarkets. This spawned a successful design business which has grown and grown in recent years.

Fascinated by the people of the South Wales Valleys, his designs reflect the love he has for the place he lives.

He’s now started to use his comedic skills to create videos on TikTok, which amplify valley life in the only way he knows how.

His latest creation has proven very popular – and very very funny.

Imagine if you were able to programme a sat nav with a very localised accent, so microscopic in fact that it knows the names of everyone who lives there.

If you love accents you’ll love this. If you love Wales you’ll love this. If you just love quirky videos, then you’ll certainly love this.

Watch and enjoy!

