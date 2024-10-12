Watch: The incredible aurora timelapse compilation from Wales

On Thursdsay evening and the early hours of yesterday morning Wales was treated to one of the most spectacular displays in the night sky the country had ever seen.

The Northern Lights were clearly visible across the whole of Wales, and many photographs were captured of the stunning Aurora Borealis.

And while many images were posted of the iridescent natural phenomena, Mathew Browne – an astrophotography specialist went one better and compiled an incredible timelapse of the Northern Lights across west Wales.

His video from Mwnt and Llangranog in Ceredigion and Dryslwyn Castle in Carmarthenshire wowed users on X (formerly Twitter)

I’m sure you’ll agree, it’s absolutely dazzling.

Check out Mathew’s video below and his X account HERE

Some of the amazing aurora images captured in Wales

First time for me. pic.twitter.com/VlKkzL8j9t — Sean Smith (@SeanSmithSucks) October 10, 2024

Didn’t go to Iceland to watch Wales but the northern lights came to Swansea pic.twitter.com/4JWXlL72hl — Chris Watkins 🦢🦢🦢🦢🦢 (@kcw70) October 10, 2024

Just to be clear; this does not make up for me not being 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/LNChSNL9qk — Mike Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Jonsi_82) October 10, 2024

While Wales are in Iceland, the northern lights are in Wales. Diolch lads 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/rxdvv0AxOw — Ceri Coleman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿📻🎙🏉 (@Ceri__CP) October 10, 2024

Mymryn o Lewyrch yr Arth dros Blaenau Ffestiniog! pic.twitter.com/R71RNsJSwW — Erwynj🍷💯🥾🏔🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💯🍷 (@ErwynJ) October 10, 2024

Goleuade'r gogledd uwchben Foel Cwmcerwyn heno / Northern lights above Foel Cwmcerwyn tonight #foelcwmcerwyn #northernlights pic.twitter.com/Wxl4zfAvIa — Trystan Griffiths (@TrystanLlyr) October 10, 2024

