Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: The incredible aurora timelapse compilation from Wales

12 Oct 2024 3 minute read
Timelapse of the Northern Lights at Mwnt (Credit: Mathew Browne)

On Thursdsay evening and the early hours of yesterday morning Wales was treated to one of the most spectacular displays in the night sky the country had ever seen.

The Northern Lights were clearly visible across the whole of Wales, and many photographs were captured of the stunning Aurora Borealis.

And while many images were posted of the iridescent natural phenomena, Mathew Browne – an astrophotography specialist went one better and compiled an incredible timelapse of the Northern Lights across west Wales.

His video from Mwnt and Llangranog in Ceredigion and Dryslwyn Castle in Carmarthenshire wowed users on X (formerly Twitter)

I’m sure you’ll agree, it’s absolutely dazzling.

Check out Mathew’s video below and his X account HERE

Some of the amazing aurora images captured in Wales

Northern Lights taken by Molly Williams at Pontsticill Reservoir, Bannau Brycheiniog (Credit: Molly Williams)
Northern Lights at Llyn y Fan Fach. Image: Cormac Downes
Northern Lights taken by Molly Williams at Pontsticill Reservoir, Bannau Brycheiniog (Credit: Molly Williams)
Northern Lights taken by Molly Williams at Pontsticill Reservoir, Bannau Brycheiniog (Credit: Molly Williams)
Northern Lights taken by Molly Williams at Pontsticill Reservoir, Bannau Brycheiniog (Credit: Molly Williams)

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.