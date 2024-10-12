Watch: The incredible aurora timelapse compilation from Wales
On Thursdsay evening and the early hours of yesterday morning Wales was treated to one of the most spectacular displays in the night sky the country had ever seen.
The Northern Lights were clearly visible across the whole of Wales, and many photographs were captured of the stunning Aurora Borealis.
And while many images were posted of the iridescent natural phenomena, Mathew Browne – an astrophotography specialist went one better and compiled an incredible timelapse of the Northern Lights across west Wales.
His video from Mwnt and Llangranog in Ceredigion and Dryslwyn Castle in Carmarthenshire wowed users on X (formerly Twitter)
I’m sure you’ll agree, it’s absolutely dazzling.
Check out Mathew’s video below and his X account HERE
Hope you enjoy these timelapses showing last nights EPIC northern lights display over Wales. Did you see it?
📌 Mwnt, Llangrannog, Dryslwyn Castle#astrophotography #aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights @TamithaSkov @TweetAurora @Luminar_Neo @BBCWalesNews @ProfBrianCox pic.twitter.com/aHa58H9t8e
— Mathew Browne (@mathewbrowne) October 11, 2024
Some of the amazing aurora images captured in Wales
A spot of #Aurora over Llanfairfechan tonight 🌌🏴 full 360°! 🧭 #NorthernLights @DerekTheWeather @Ruth_ITV @S4Ctywydd @ItsYourWales pic.twitter.com/JqzyB2rWW4
— Moggs 🏴🐦🔥🇪🇺🕊️ (@Moggsee) October 10, 2024
First time for me. pic.twitter.com/VlKkzL8j9t
— Sean Smith (@SeanSmithSucks) October 10, 2024
Didn’t go to Iceland to watch Wales but the northern lights came to Swansea pic.twitter.com/4JWXlL72hl
— Chris Watkins 🦢🦢🦢🦢🦢 (@kcw70) October 10, 2024
@DerekTheWeather mad seeing this over Roch this evening #pembrokeshire pic.twitter.com/XBm4VWpPMn
— Alex James (@AlexKipo360) October 10, 2024
The #northernlights over Flintshire tonight. Insane @DeesideDotCom @DerekTheWeather pic.twitter.com/Rfy5D6qCeT
— Laura Clays (@ClaysLaura) October 10, 2024
I am actually lost for words this evening! Insane Aurora over Bala. #aurora #northernlights #northwales. #snowdonia @VirtualAstro @DerekTheWeather pic.twitter.com/fHBnoQsj5U
— BeckeRs 🐝 (@beckers1000) October 10, 2024
Just to be clear; this does not make up for me not being 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/LNChSNL9qk
— Mike Jones 🏴 (@Jonsi_82) October 10, 2024
While Wales are in Iceland, the northern lights are in Wales. Diolch lads 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/rxdvv0AxOw
— Ceri Coleman 🏴📻🎙🏉 (@Ceri__CP) October 10, 2024
Mymryn o Lewyrch yr Arth dros Blaenau Ffestiniog! pic.twitter.com/R71RNsJSwW
— Erwynj🍷💯🥾🏔🏴💯🍷 (@ErwynJ) October 10, 2024
Goleuade'r gogledd uwchben Foel Cwmcerwyn heno / Northern lights above Foel Cwmcerwyn tonight #foelcwmcerwyn #northernlights pic.twitter.com/Wxl4zfAvIa
— Trystan Griffiths (@TrystanLlyr) October 10, 2024
O Dalybont, Bangor pic.twitter.com/5KZUUEBZmI
— Gwen Ellis 🏴🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@gwenellis22) October 10, 2024
