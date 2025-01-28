Watch: The ‘lost’ video of Jim Carrey impersonating Tom Jones

When movie star Jim Carrey started out in showbusiness his first steps onto the stage was as an impressionist.

One of his earliest performances in iconic US comedy club The Improv in 1983 has emerged online this week.

In it he takes on Sir Tom Jones complete with the lung-busting Welshman’s vocal prowess and trademark hip-shaking moves – all given a comedic twist, of course.

It appears that the madcap American comedian is quite the fan of the Welsh star and was keen to demonstrate his moves when he later met Sir Tom on the Jay Leno Show in 1995 – the Welshman playfully reacting with “you stole my moves!”

See Jim Carrey’s full pelt impression of Sir Tom below and their meeting on Jay Leno.

Jim Carrey meets Tom Jones



Last week a video of Tom Jones teaming up with Wilson Pickett went viral.

When the Welsh wonder and the supreme soul man joined forces to duet on a number of legendary soul songs on the This is Tom Jones TV show in 1970 it was a powerhouse performance by both astonishing singers.

Performing a medley of Barefootin’, In The Midnight Hour and Hey Jude, it was The Beatles’ legendary standard that left people open-mouthed.

This week it has been resurrected on social media with many delighting in their exquisite version of the timeless Lennon and McCartney classic.

One poster on social media wrote: ‘This is the duet we never knew we needed but which we all very much need right now.’

Another added: ‘Two vocal titans elevated this song into a higher plane. I’m sharing it because it brings joy and it’s gonna be alright. Oh my my my my…’

The Welsh star performed with some of the greatest soul singers of all time on his TV show including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles, but it’s this powder keg duet with Wilson Pickett that is one of the finest.

Enjoy!

Hey Jude



Medley of Barefootin’ / Midnight Hour / Hey Jude on This is Tom Jones TV show in 1970



