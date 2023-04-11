Watch: The lovely moment Ryan Reynolds asks Paul Mullin for his match worn shirt

This is the lovely moment Hollywood club owner Ryan Reynolds asked star Wrexham player Paul Mullin for his match worn shirt following the team’s breathtaking victory against Notts County.

In the video posted to YouTube by BT Sport, Paul Mullin can be seen chatting to Reynolds on the pitch after the match on Easter Monday when the Deadpool actor suddenly whispered something in his ear.

Mullin, who’s goal during the game helped lead the team to a successful 3-2 victory at the sold-out Racecourse Ground, chuckled whilst removing his shirt then handed it to a delighted Reynolds who gleefully held up the red strip to display Mullin’s name.

A bystander laughed as Mullin stood in just his vest and said to Reynolds: “He can’t say no let’s be honest, you provided them so he can’t say no.”

Reynolds who co-owns the club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, then excitedly tucked Mullin’s shirt into his belt and replied: “That’s alright, I’ll pay for them, I’ve got it covered.”

Fans flooded the comment section of the video to praise Reynolds for his ongoing support and brilliant relationship with the club’s players.

The win over Notts County meant Wrexham AFC were able to wrestle back first place at the top of the table in the National League following a terrible Good Friday match three days before when Halifax Town beat them 3-1 during an away game.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were awarded the Freedom of Wrexham at the city’s Guildhall yesterday just hours before the club’s win.

The pair were awarded the county’s highest civic honour by the council after their award winning documentary ‘Welcome to Wrexham” showcased Welsh culture to people around the world.

