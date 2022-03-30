Watch: The Manics stunning performance at the Concert For Ukraine

The Manic Street Preachers stunning performance of their 1998 number one single If You Tolerate This, Your Children Will Be Next was one of the highlights of the star-studded Concert for Ukrine in Birmingham yesterday evening.

The fundraiser which raised £12.2 million for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)’s humanitarian appeal also featured pop superstars including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Emeli Sande.

Ukrainian star, Jamala, who fled Kyiv with her children at the start of the war received one of the loudest cheers of the night when she held up the Ukrainian flag that she had been holding throughout her performance.

Her song 1944 was inspired by her great-grandmother, who was among thousands of Tatars who were forcibly deported from Crimea by Russian dictator Joseph Stalin during World War Two.

Spanish Civil War

The Manics number was inspired by a message that originally appeared on a recruiting poster for international volunteers to fight fascists during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s and was the the first single taken from their fifth studio album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours.

The track sold 156,000 copies in its first week and became their first UK number one, topping the Singles Chart in August 1998.

