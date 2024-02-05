Watch: The many times Michael Sheen stood up for Wales

When Michael Sheen was asked on a quiz show to create a stirring speech for Robert Page’s Wales ahead of their World Cup clash with England, he possibly couldn’t have imagined the outpouring that would follow.

To say that the response to the rousing, passionate, shine-tingling words he conjured up an episode of Sky’s sports comedy quiz A League Of Their Own was incredible, would be an absolute understatement.

The clip of the actor, campaigner and all-round Welsh icon’s rallying cry spread far and wide and has been viewed millions of times online.

For those only recently discovering the actor’s lyrical magnificence and the beauty and power of his language, well, they should know one thing – he does this all the time.

To us in Wales, Michael Sheen’s oratory skills are no hidden secret, he has been standing up for Wales for years.

Below, to mark the Welshman’s 55th birthday we’ve selected those many examples of spellbinding speeches that astounded, entertained, captivated, motivated – but above all demonstrated his wondrous way with words.

After viewing these speeches most people would freely acknowledge that when/if Wales gains independence that Michael Sheen should immediately be installed as leader.

Who could possibly deny such a patriotic Welshman who wears his heart on his sleeve and has fire in his belly.

He continues to fly the Welsh flag on a global stage and for that we should be truly grateful to have him on our side.

Sound up. Headphones on. Enjoy!

Michael Sheen for President of The Republic of Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dTL823UNuH — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) April 26, 2021

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

