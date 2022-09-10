Support our Nation today - please donate here
Watch: The many times Michael Sheen stood up for Wales

10 Sep 2022 2 minute read
Michael Sheen

When Michael Sheen was asked on a quiz show to create a stirring speech for Robert Page’s Wales ahead of their World Cup clash with England, he possibly couldn’t have imagined the outpouring that would follow.

To say that the response to the rousing, passionate, shine-tingling words he conjured up on this week’s episode of Sky’s sports comedy quiz A League Of Their Own has been incredible, would be an absolute understatement.

The clip of the actor, campaigner and all-round Welsh icon’s rallying cry has been spread far and wide in the intervening 24 hours since it was posted, and by now must surely have been viewed millions of times online.

For those only now discovering the actor’s lyrical magnificence and the beauty and power of his language, well, they should know one thing – he does this all the time.

To us in Wales, Michael Sheen’s oratory skills are no hidden secret, he has been standing up for Wales for years.

Below we’ve selected those many examples of spellbinding speeches that astound, entertain, captivate, motivate – but above all demonstrate his wondrous way with words.

After viewing these speeches most people would freely acknowledge that when/if Wales gains independence that Michael Sheen should immediately be installed as leader.

Who could possibly deny such a patriotic Welshman who wears his heart on his sleeve and has fire in his belly.

He continues to fly the Welsh flag on a global stage and for that we should be truly grateful to have him on our side.

And if Robert Page doesn’t employ him as assistant coach in charge of team talks at the World Cup, then somebody really does need to have a word.

Sound up. Headphones on. Enjoy!

