Watch: The Mark Drakeford diss track urging Boris Johnson to resign

When The First Minister Mark Drakeford called for Boris Johnson to resign after it was revealed that he will be fined over lockdown parties, he said that he did not see how the Prime Minister “can carry on” after he broke rules he himself set for England.

“Well, I’ve always had throughout the whole party gate business that you cannot be a lawmaker, and a law breaker at the same time,” he said.

“If the prime minister has been fined, and I’m afraid all those things that he said time and time and time again on the floor of the House of Commons, that nothing had ever gone wrong. Inside Downing Street from which he is responsible.

“Well, all of that can no longer be sustained. I don’t see how he thinks he can carry on.”

Now, the First Minister’s words have been transformed into ‘the hottest diss track’ by @welshguv the mysterious musician who is not stranger to transforming the First Minister’s words into musical form – see his ‘Regular Reliable Remix’ for evidence.

While this is not quite a West Coast rap battle between two rappers shooting from the lip, we’d back Snoop Prif Weinidog over Puff Johnson any day.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @PrifWeinidog dropping the hottest diss track since Regular Reliable Rhythm. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ☀️ Lawmaker/Lawbreaker remix – Enjoy! ☀️ -Flashing Image Warning- pic.twitter.com/rlzGNrFBxf — WelshGuv🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshGuv) April 13, 2022

