Watch: The massive singalong as Day Fever hits Merthyr

It was a family affair when Day Fever arrived in Merthyr for the first Welsh date of the daytime club phenomenon that has been sweeping the country.

Three generations of the Owen family from Merthyr took to the decks at the Scala – that’s Day Fever co-founder Jonny Owen, his rising star DJ daughter Katie and his mum Carol.

There were many classics that went down a storm with the crowd – especially Bonnie Tyler’s huge hit Total Eclipse of the Heart which got everyone singing along.

Launched by actress Vicky, and filmmaker and writer Jonny, as well as Reverend and the Makers frontman, Jon McClure, it has sold out all across the UK with events in Sheffield, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and London, including yesterday’s date at the Scala, which sold out in an hour.

Day Fever, which is a nod towards The Bee Gee’s disco classic Night Fever, is targeted at over 30s who crave a nostalgic nightclub experience, but without having to stay up all night – and you can still get eight hours sleep afterwards.

“Instead of dancing the night away, this is dancing the afternoon away,” explained Vicky, speaking to the BBC.

“It’s a nightclub in the afternoon for people of a certain age,” added Johnny.

“I love meeting mates, having a few drinks, having a dance but also like getting a cheeky curry afterwards, not queuing hours for a taxi and being home early enough for Match of the Day – and then it also doesn’t ruin your Sunday either.

“For me now, it’s all about going out on a bit of an all-dayer – and I thought there’s a real market for people with a similar vibe.”

Day Fever will be back in Wales for a huge sold out date at The Depot in Cardiff in May.

Find out more about Day Fever HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

