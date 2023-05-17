Watch: The moment Cardiff crowd stunned Beyoncé with their singing

Look we know Wales is the Land of Song and that singing comes as naturally to us as breathing.

However, sometimes you have to reinforce this particular fact. Take last night at the Principality Stadium for instance.

To underline the point and leave global superstar Beyoncé in no doubt the crowd at the opening night of the singer’s Renaissance UK tour turned in quite the incredible performance during one of her biggest hits, ‘Love On Top’.

The 2011 single was sung back to the stage with gusto, Beyoncé loving the crowd’s full-throated rendition of the song.

fave part of @Beyonce live @ Cardiff was seeing how shook she was when she asked the audience to help her do love on top acapella and everyone served the most perfect vocals, key changes and harmonies in perfect tune 💅 welcome 2 wales b X — Elin Cain (@elinbachbach) May 17, 2023

Captured on one of the big screens in the stadium you could see the star mic outstretched towards the crowd beaming as the words to her song reverberated around the stadium.

As the crowd’s collective voices coalesced into a mass choir they hit a collective high note and you could see the star’s eyes widen and you knew she was thinking ‘WOW!’

This was a fact borne out by her telling the crowd to give themselves ‘a round of applause’, uttered the world ‘insane’ and as her band burst into the familiar strains of her global smash ‘Crazy In Love’, she told the crowd ‘that was amazing!’

Don’t believe us? Watch below and enjoy.

#RENAISSANCEWorldTour The moment #Beyoncé realises that she’s performing in the true land of song.. Vocals on point Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Key change 🔥@principalitysta #beyoncecardiff pic.twitter.com/FqtbgRmsKx — Kevin Hughes (@Popprince) May 17, 2023

cardiff crowd at beyonce singing love on top, wow 😍 pic.twitter.com/O8BayFrPtJ — amy 🧚🏼 (@AmyyFrost_) May 18, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

