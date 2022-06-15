Watch: The moment Sex Pistols bus crashes outside Principality Stadium

There was Anarchy In Cardiff when a bus promoting the new Disney+ show Pistol crashed into the entrance to the Principality Stadium.

The bus can be seen juddering its way down Westgate Street blaring out The Sex Pistols’ Anarchy In The UK, before taking a sharp right turn in front of the stadium before smashing into the goalposts situated at the entrance.

The show based on the notorious life and times of punk’s most infamous band has garnered lots of column inches – mainly due to frontman John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) getting into a public spat with his former band members over the show’s authenticity.

Still, as South Wales Police stated when tweeting pictures of the bus lodged under the stadium’s distinctive rugby post entrance on Westgate Street, it’s ‘not quite the publicity they were hoping for’.

The police posted: ‘Not quite the publicity they were hoping for today.

‘Stuck under the crossbar at the stadium this afternoon.

‘Driver reported for driving without due care and attention.

Luckily nobody injured – could have been a lot worse.’

The incident occurred on Sunday, but footage of the incident has only emerged today.

Eyewitness Rodolfo Piskorski, who was sat outside a bar when the crash happened, said: “My partner and I were sitting outside Bar 44 when the bus drove down Westgate Street blaring really loud music. There were people standing by the back door of the bus and also on the top. They were dressed as punks and throwing V signs.

“Right after that they tried to drive under the goal posts, in a rather fast swerve and it made a terrible noise as part of the top of the bus got folded. The people standing on the top lost their balance and looked distressed. Obviously it stopped before it pushed all the way under the posts.

“When we looked at it again the police were already there and the people were off the bus.”

