Watch: The moving Welsh male choir video that has gone viral

When Treorchy Male Choir posted a video on Facebook of the choir performing a gorgeous version of The Everly Brothers’ ‘Let It Be Me’, they were inundated with messages from people praising their stupendous performance.

Many said how beautiful the famed male choir’s version of the classic love song was, while others commented on how it had reduced them to tears.

Recorded during a concert in Nottingham with the Carloton Male Choir it has so far had more than 170,000 views and 3000 likes.

And it’s not hard to see why. Even by the choir’s brilliantly exacting standards, it’s an exquisite performance.

Floods of tears

Conducted by Carlton Musical Director, Ian Watts, who is from the Rhondda, it features the combined choirs of Treorchy and Carlton Male Voice Choir performing the Everly Brothers standard at St Paul’s Church in Nottingham.

From the plaintive piano opening to the richness of tone and the emotional warmth of those massed male voices it’s a wonderfully affecting performance.

Many of the comments on Facebook reflected the stunning performance and the emotion it generated in those watching. Here are a few of the comments…

Linda Kathryn English

Beautiful !!👏👏👏.Brought a tear to my eye

Kerry Sullivan O’leary

Omg makes me proud to be Welsh ! Amazing

Fiona Holbrook

Made me cry, so beautiful

Kath Bevan

Just listened to this three times and in floods of tears. So many memories.

Beautiful.

Let It Be Me – The Everly Brothers

I bless the day I found you

I wanna stay around you

And so I beg you, let it be me

Don’t take this heaven from one

If you must cling to someone

Now and forever, let it be me

Each time we meet love

I find complete love

Without your sweet love

What would life be

So never leave me lonely

Say that you love me only

And that you’ll always

Let it be me

Each time we meet love

I find complete love

Without your sweet love

What would life be

So never leave me lonely

Tell me you love me only

And that you’ll always

Let it be me

