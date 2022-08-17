Watch: The moving Welsh male choir video that has gone viral
When Treorchy Male Choir posted a video on Facebook of the choir performing a gorgeous version of The Everly Brothers’ ‘Let It Be Me’, they were inundated with messages from people praising their stupendous performance.
Many said how beautiful the famed male choir’s version of the classic love song was, while others commented on how it had reduced them to tears.
Recorded during a concert in Nottingham with the Carloton Male Choir it has so far had more than 170,000 views and 3000 likes.
And it’s not hard to see why. Even by the choir’s brilliantly exacting standards, it’s an exquisite performance.
Floods of tears
Conducted by Carlton Musical Director, Ian Watts, who is from the Rhondda, it features the combined choirs of Treorchy and Carlton Male Voice Choir performing the Everly Brothers standard at St Paul’s Church in Nottingham.
From the plaintive piano opening to the richness of tone and the emotional warmth of those massed male voices it’s a wonderfully affecting performance.
Many of the comments on Facebook reflected the stunning performance and the emotion it generated in those watching. Here are a few of the comments…
Linda Kathryn English
Beautiful !!👏👏👏.Brought a tear to my eye
Kerry Sullivan O’leary
Omg makes me proud to be Welsh ! Amazing
Fiona Holbrook
Made me cry, so beautiful
Kath Bevan
Just listened to this three times and in floods of tears. So many memories.
Beautiful.
Let It Be Me – The Everly Brothers
I bless the day I found you
I wanna stay around you
And so I beg you, let it be me
Don’t take this heaven from one
If you must cling to someone
Now and forever, let it be me
Each time we meet love
I find complete love
Without your sweet love
What would life be
So never leave me lonely
Say that you love me only
And that you’ll always
Let it be me
Each time we meet love
I find complete love
Without your sweet love
What would life be
So never leave me lonely
Tell me you love me only
And that you’ll always
Let it be me
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.