Watch: The scarecrow festival that takes over a Welsh village every year

If it’s scarecrow incarnations of The Beatles, ET, Shrek and Marilyn Monroe you’re after then you’re in luck – the village of Llysfaen has it covered.

The Scarecrow Summer Festival held in the village near Colwyn Bay has been bringing a smile to the faces of locals and passersby with their creative creations.

Each year residents compete in several categories and this year there are more than 100 scarecrows in 87 locations to find across this weekend.

Organisers said: “The scarecrows return to Llysfaen bringing some smiles and laughs to the streets of this Welsh village. With plenty of new scenes/scarecrows and some returning favourites like or comment on your favourite. A massive thank you to all the volunteers and organisers who work hard behind the scenes making maps, planning, updating, and offering help and advice.”

The village doesn’t rest on its laurels for the rest of the year. The scarecrows will be back as part of the village’s Halloween scarefest and Christmas scarecrow displays.

Good work everybody!

GALLERY OF THE BEST OF THE LLYSFAEN SCARECROWS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

