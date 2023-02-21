Watch: The sea caves of the Gower are haunted in new Prime Video horror

The UK’s first ever folk-horror anthology film has been shot in Wales and snapped up by streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

When two teenagers report seeing a ghost in a sea cave, a retired archeologist is called to the scene to investigate.

So begins Stone Mothers, the first of three stories that make up a new horror anthology film called Rewilding, which has just been released on Prime Video.

Filmed on location in the Gower, the story sees the sea cave play a key part in the frightening events that follow.

“I looked all over the UK for a beautiful sea cave,” said director Ric Rawlins, “but it was only in Llangennith that we found the perfect one.

“There are actually three or four along the shoreline there, but the one we used had a pristine, ancient atmosphere and quite a lot of space inside too.”

“The film has already built up a big audience on Prime and I would love it if people began visiting Llangennith to find the haunted sea cave.”

Over the next two stories, Rewilding also follows an author on the hunt for the grave of a witch-finder (in The Family Tree) and a journalist investigating rural Halloween traditions (The Writer’s Enquiry).

“The film really comes out of an interest in friction between our pagan and Christian histories,” said Rawlins. “Natural spaces like sea caves have seen hundreds, thousands of years come and go, so they’re the perfect locations for depicting ancient mysteries.”

