Watch: The spectacular clouds caught on camera rolling in over Eryri

When Merfyn Jones was out walking the spectacular peaks in Eryri National Park early on the weekend, he caught a breathtaking sight.

He managed to capture on camera the incredible view of rolling clouds over the Glyderau range, which includes Elidir Fach and Fawr, Glyder Fawr and Fach and Tryfan.

The clouds rolling across the peaks made for a magnificent panorama, much to the joy of the experienced walker.

The Glyderau are a mountain group in Eryri. The name derives from the highest peaks in the range, Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach.

The Glyderau stretch from Mynydd Llandegai to Capel Curig, and include five of Wales’ summits over 3000 feet; these include Tryfan, considered one of the finest mountains in Wales and one of the few mountains on the British mainland requiring scrambling to reach the summit. The eastern half of the range in particular, including Glyder Fawr, Glyder Fach and Tryfan, is very popular with walkers and climbers.

Dinorwig Power Station, a hydroelectric pump-storage system, is located in a man-made cavern within Elidir Fawr. The slopes of the Glyderau also include the lake Llyn Idwal, and a number of classic climbing areas such as Rhiwiau Caws.

Glyderau with early spectacular views of the rolling clouds with Chris. 🏔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Elidir Fach and Fawr, Glyder Fawr and Fach and Tryfan. pic.twitter.com/hi4TN6y4aI — Smyrff / Merfyn Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@smyrff) September 20, 2024

