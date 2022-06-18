Watch: The stirring Welsh national anthem at Stereophonics show

Stereophonics, Tom Jones and a male voice choir at the home of Welsh rugby.

Some would argue you couldn’t get anything more Welsh than that.

There was certainly plenty of hwyl in the air and passion and pride on display at the Stereophonics’ highly anticipated homecoming show at the Principality Stadium.

It was very much a Welsh occasion – especially when the Cwmbach Male Choir took to the stage as a precursor to Stereophonics’ headline performance.

Opening with a rousing version of We’ll Keep A Welcome In The Hillsides, 60,000 voices then united for a stirring rendition of Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, which reverberated around the stadium and brought wild cheers from the audience.

As the final notes drifted into the air, the Cwmaman band took to the stage and launched into their set, opening with C’est La Vie.

The second night of the band’s homecoming gigs will be broadcast live on TV this evening. Stereophonics Live in Cardiff: We’ll Keep a Welcome will be on BBC One Wales – and BBC Two across the UK from 8.40pm just as the band hits the stage.

