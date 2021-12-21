Watch: The stunning video of Carwyn James singing in Russian

Welsh rugby coach Carwyn James was a man of many talents – little known is that he spoke fluent Russian.

The iconic coach learned Russian in the Navy in the 1950s because of its usefulness in the Cold War.

Another of his talents was that he possessed a beautiful singing voice.

A man who adored sport, culture, politics, and Wales, Carwyn James had a career that comprised everything from teaching to broadcasting to coaching to espionage.

To this day he remains the only coach to mastermind a series victory for the British Lions against the All Blacks.

A recently unearthed video shows the late Llanelli and Lions coach performing a Russian folk song – proving he was as good a singer as he was a coach.

Today a new play has been announced about the life of the man who is considered Wales’ greatest ever rugby coach.

Carwyn is a brand-new play about the life of Carwyn James, produced by Torch Theatre. The play will explore the life of a man who made an incredible, indelible impact on his homeland.

Carwyn will attempt to unravel the enigma of a multi-layered man. A man ahead of his time. A man who was alone in a crowd. A man uncomfortable in his own skin.

Cultural icon

Written by Owen Thomas, the award-winning writer of the hit Torch Theatre production ‘Grav’, directed by Gareth J Bale, the star of ‘Grav’ both on stage and screen, designed by Tegan Reg James and starring Simon Nehan as Carwyn James, the play will look at the dramatic life of a Welsh cultural icon who left the field far too soon.

Carwyn runs at the Torch Theatre from Tuesday 15 to Saturday 26 February, including a socially distanced performance on Monday 21 February and a BSL interpreted performance on Tuesday 22 February. The play is suitable for those aged 12+.

Tickets can be purchased HERE