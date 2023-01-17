Watch: The stunning video of Yr Wyddfa at sunrise

It was Belinda Carlisle who once sang – heaven is a place on earth.

We cannot confirm or deny that the US pop star was in fact referencing Wales, but if she was, she was almost certainly referring to Yr Wyddfa at sunrise.

This beautiful video posted on TikTok perfectly demonstrates our point.

Posted by the @exploringwales account, it features the sun rising over the mountain, and it is absolutely stunning.

As the darkness gives way to the light, a heavenly vista is revealed.

We love it and we hope you do too.

It was back in November of last year that it was decided by park authorities that Wales’ highest mountain would be referred to by its Welsh name, rather than the English equivalent

Snowdonia National Park Authority voted to use Yr Wyddfa and Eryri rather than Snowdon and Snowdonia.

It said it was spurred to “decisive action” after 5,000 people signed a petition calling for the change.

Yr Wyddfa stands at 3,560ft (1,085m) and attracts about 400,000 walkers a year.

Naomi Jones, the park’s head of cultural heritage, said Welsh place names were part of Eryri’s “special qualities”.

“By referring to our most renowned landmarks by their Welsh names, we give people from all over the world the opportunity to engage with the Welsh language and its rich culture,” she said.

Back in 2021, Gwynedd councillor John Pughe Roberts put forward a motion asking the park to stop using the English names Snowdon and Snowdonia, saying many people were “complaining that people are changing house names, rock names, renaming the mountains”.

