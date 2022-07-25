Watch: The stunning Welsh male choir video that has gone viral

When Treorchy Male Choir posted a video on Facebook of the choir performing a beautiful version of Bring Him Home from Les Misérables, they were inundated with messages from people praising their stupendous performance.

Many said how beautiful the famed male choir’s version of the famous song was, while others commented on how it had reduced them to tears.

‘Bring Him Home’ is a song from the popular Broadway musical, which is performed by the main character, Jean Valjean. In the musical, Valjean pleads to God to preserve the life of another man.

Recorded during a concert at St. Michael’s Church in Tidworth, Wiltshire it has so far had 20,000 views and over 1,000 likes.

And it’s not hard to see why. Even by the choir’s brilliantly exacting standards, it’s one of the most glorious versions you will ever hear.

Tears

From the plaintive piano opening to the richness of tone and the warmth of those massed male voices it’s a wonderful, standout version of the musical standard.

Many of the comments on Facebook reflected the stunning performance and the emotion it generated in those watching.

Laura Hood wrote: Oh my, I’m in tears….that was absolutely beautiful

Tim Morgan said: Beautiful as ever. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. We have the best choir in the world.

Milly Middleton added: That is just beautiful you are amazing choir

Meanwhile Brenda Clague wrote: Made me think of my late Dad, beautiful and moving

And Barbara Sterling enthused: This has to be the best version of this song I have ever heard. I absolutely love it, such a pleasure to listen to. Thank you for sharing it with us. xx

Here then in all its glory is Treorchy Male Choir’s beautiful version of Bring Him Home. Enjoy!

