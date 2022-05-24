Watch: The stunning Welsh mural that a woman has had painted in her home

Most of us aren’t very adventurous when it comes to interior design, but you couldn’t accuse Keri Evans of lacking imagination when it comes to decorating her abode.

A fan of street art and the work of one of Wales’ leading street artists Tee 2 Sugars, she enlisted the services of the talented artist to create what can only be described as the Welshest wall you’ll ever see.

Housed in a large summerhouse in her garden in Nantyglo, it’s a stunning piece of work thanks to the talented artist.

Images of the mural

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The street artist, who recently hit the headlines with his giant mural of a miner in Rhymney, is much in demand and it has taken six months before he could paint the mural for Keri as he was so booked up.

“A lot of Welsh muralists and graffiti artists when you do something like this probably get quite bored of painting the same type of thing, but I love painting the,” said Tee. “How can you get bored of dragons and daffs especially when you are super proud to be Welsh yourself and to represent where you’re from.

“As for the mural itself Keri wanted it to be Welsh-themed. She told me loved daffodils so I had to have them on there – bt she said we’ll leave the rest to you. I came up with the idea of making the dragon as fierce as I could but not scary, and the rugby part of the mural actually comes from picture of Dan Biggar placing the ball down to kick.

“The only problem with is because it’s in someone’s home, I don’t get to appreciate it,” adds Tee. “It’s one of the best dragons I’ve ever painted.”

Watch: The stunning mural in the summerhouse

As for Keri, she’s understandably delighted.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “We built the summerhouse about seven years ago and I’d always wanted something that would cover the whole wall.

“I saw an article about Tee and found him on Facebook. That was back in September last year, but he couldn’t come until now.

“We’ve got a big family. So our kids and their kids can come and enjoy it.

“We’re big on the rugby in the family, it brings us all together, so I wanted something to reflect that. As you can see, we’re very proud to be Welsh and wanted a Welsh theme. I wanted it all incorporated into one mural for the whole family to appreciate.

“I’m thrilled. It’s turned out even better than I could have imagined.”

Find out more about Tee2Sugars work HERE

