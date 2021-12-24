Watch: The terrible ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Xmas video that is so bad it’s funny

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the creative minds at the festival that’s been touted as the ‘Welsh Glastonbury’ got their heads together to plan a festive marketing campaign, there was one TV show they were keen to spoof.

One of the UK’s most loved sitcoms and a Welsh classic to boot, Gavin and Stacey, has a place in the hearts and minds of the public.

And nowhere more so than the show’s legendary Christmas specials.

Deciding to ape a famous scene from a festive favourite, the what we can only describe fairly as amateur actors set about spoofing Gavin and Stacey as part of a series of festive videos that have appeared on their Facebook pages.

While the video won’t win any awards for acting, the fact that it is pretty terrible actually makes it all the more endearing.

Daisy Lucas, head of marketing at In It Together explained the idea behind the video.

“In It Together festival is all about bringing people together,” she said. “To celebrate an occasion which does just that, we chose to recreate the scenes you often sit down with your family each year to watch and know off by heart.

“We chose Gavin and Stacey because it celebrates Wales and being Welsh, which is something we value deeply here.

“We also chose to recreate it using ourselves rather than hiring actors because we’re the people behind the show, the people who are working day in, day out to ensure that this festival is going to be the biggest occasion of the year where families and friends are able to get together and celebrate everything we love about music, the country we live in and everything in between.

“Our entire Christmas campaign has been about this. Given the situation the world was in last year at this time, we also wanted to bring a little joy to our community this year and we thought this would be the perfect way.

“So to film the scene, we got together at one of our colleagues houses and really just had fun with it, getting all of our HQ staff involved. We’ve also just released our take on the iconic Love Actually scene at the door, again using our staff.”

Noel Gallagher

Last month the headliners were announced for the 40,000 capacity, three day music festival to be staged on a farm in margin next summer.

Described as ‘Wales’ biggest ever multi-genre music and entertainment experience’, the first round of acts were announced including headliners – Two Door Cinema Club, Noel Gallagher and Clean Bandit.

In addition, a supporting bill of multi-genre acts – from Welsh stars such as Gwenno and Bandicoot to soul legends such as Gabrielle and Soul II Soul, to indie favourites Editors and The Vaccines and international dance stars such as Armand Van Helden and Todd Terry – have been revealed.

To be staged between 3rd – 5th June, 2022 at Newlands Farm, Margam, the family-friendly festival comes courtesy of Swansea-based Escape Records, the team Behind ‘Inside Out,’ ‘Colour Clash,’ ‘Escape,’ and ‘Party At The Park’.

