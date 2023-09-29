Watch: The Welsh National anthem but not as you’ve heard it before

By their own admission it was one of the best concerts they’ve performed.

When the famed Treorchy Male Choir performed last weekend at Wells Cathedral they were accompanied by The Bands of HM Royal Marines.

One of the members of the band John Hanchett was determined to capture the moment he played with Treorchy Male Choir, and more especially on their rousing version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

For the former member of the Royal Marine Band Service now turned music teacher, it was a wonderful experience.

“It was a fantastic concert with the Treorchy Male Choir,” he said. “From the choir’s first sound in rehearsal we knew that the audience were going to be in for an evening of quality live music in Wells Cathedral

“The Royal Marines Association Concert Band is a group made of many former serving military musicians as well as high quality amateur instrumentalists. I think both ensembles inspired each other to perform at their very best. I’m a music teacher, having served in the Royal Marine Band Service before entering education. It’s always a joy to perform with the band.”

“Having enjoyed the rehearsal, and regularly recording videos of me playing for my own personal social media channels I was keen to capture something with the choir – and what better than the anthem.

“The sheer energy and intense musical emotion from Treorchy Male Choir all evening was spine tingling. Something to be experienced live.”

And this is how the anthem sounded to the audience.

