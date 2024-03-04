Watch: Ti by Sara Davies wins Cân i Gymru 2024

The song Ti by Sara Davies has won Cân i Gymru 2024.

Ti by Sara Davies from Llandysul was chosen as the winner in a live public vote by viewers of Cân i Gymru on S4C on Saint David’s Day (1 March) live from the Swansea Arena.

Ti is a love song from Sara’s grandfather to her grandmother. Her Grandfather wrote the lyrics to the song before he died, and after losing him, Sara composed the music.

Emotions

Originally from Old Colwyn, she now lives in Llandysul and is a Music, Drama and Wellbeing teacher at Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron.

In an emotional night for Sara and her family, she said: “I’m speechless! The money will go towards singing, and releasing more songs, hopefully.”

Elin Fflur said: “A huge congratulations to Sara on winning Cân i Gymru 2024!

“This is a very special competition that can change careers. It’s a musical highlight and pinnacle in the S4C calendar every year.

“And what a year to win – in a new location and with a brand-new trophy too! Congratulations – I’m looking forward to seeing what’s to come for Sara in the future.”

After launching this year’s competition in November 2023, 118 songs reached the judges.

Esteemed judges

Musician Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of the band Candelas and former co-winner of the award Chaired the panel of judges and mentored the competitors, too.

The judges were singer-songwriter Bronwen Lewis, DJ and presenter Dom James, singer, and West End performer Mared Williams and musician Carwyn Ellis.

During the night, the public had the last word by voting for their favourite song during the live show.

Sara wins the brand-new Cân i Gymru trophy and the cash prize of £5,000.

Goleuni by Steve Balsamo a Kirstie Roberts (performed by Moli Edwards) took second place and wins a cash prize of £3,000 and Cysgod Coed by Gwion Phillips and Efa Rowlands came third with a prize of £2,000.

You can re-live all the excitement of Cân i Gymru 2024 on demand on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

