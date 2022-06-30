Watch: Timelapse of huge Rammstein stage show about to hit Wales
They’re the hugely popular German metal band who are renowned for their astonishing stage shows.
If it’s pyrotechnics, fire and special effects you’re after then Rammstein, whose new tour is their most spectacular yet, are most definitely the band for you.
Tonight the industrial metal overlords will be at the Principality Stadium, as part of their biggest ever European Stadium Tour – with a stage set that is, quite frankly, huge.
Originally scheduled for 2020, the tour had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.
The show will mark the band’s second ever appearance in Wales, following their performance at the Cardiff International Arena (now Motorpoint Arena) in 2005.
It was reported that their recent show in Coventry could be heard up to 11 miles away. So if you live nearby the stadium, be prepared to enjoy the show whether you’ve bought a ticket or not.
To give you some idea of their sheer scale of Rammstein’s stage shows, which take a week to prepare, this extraordinary timelapse video will give you some idea of their ambitious towering builds.
Doors to the Principality Stadium are set to open at 5pm for the gig. Rammstein are scheduled to perform at 8pm with support acts beforehand.
Rammstein will have two sets of pianists opening their show for them, Duo Jatekok and Duo Abelard. Duo Jatekok are very familiar with the band having been their support act before.
Road closures
The following roads will be closed from 4.30pm until 12.30am as part of a full city centre road closure.
Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.
Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.
Tudor Street From its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment.)
Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted.)
The Following roads will be closed in their entirety: Duke Street, Castle St, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.
Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will be access For buses only during the times of the road closures.
Access to Scott Road and Park Street will be managed from 7am to ensure that vehicles don’t park in the road closure area.
Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day. Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road, and Gorsedd Gardens Road.
Penarth Road, from the junction of St Mary Street through to the entrance off Penarth Road will close between 9pm and midnight.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I was arguing with someone on WoL who claimed that the Principality Stadium was only used for 10 or 20 days a year that these shows can take a week to build and 3 days to de-rig but he wasn’t having it. Let’s hope he gets to see this and understand.
I am so jealous of those going to this. It’s going to be one hell of a show!
Brilliant band. Far more my sort of thing than Elton John who was at Swansea last night apparently