Watch: Tom Jones busts his best moves to death metal gods Sepultura

Say what you like about the internet – force for good, force for evil, bin fire of humanity or source of unending enlightenment, there is one thing for sure, just when you think you’ve seen everything, you quickly discover, well, you really haven’t.

Take this viral video that came to our notice when taking a cursory glance at Instagram and YouTube.

There was the famed vision of gyrating Valleys’ colossus Tom Jones in his ’60s pomp. However, for those familiar with this famous clip of the groin thruster general going about his lusty business making a liberal smattering of housewives faint on his This Is Tom Jones TV show, this wasn’t ‘Treat Her Right’, the song which features in the original clip.

No, this was something altogether different, something altogether heavier, louder and almost as explosive as Tom’s weapons’ grade hips.

The clip has been dubbed with the coruscating noise pollution of famed Brazilian death metal overlords Sepultura and their heavy as hell track ‘Attitude’.

Why somebody would do this we’ve yet to work out. Save to say it shouldn’t work, but it actually does.

We wonder what the octogenarian sex bomb would think of this unlikely but incendiary choreography collaboration.

Knowing Tom, who let’s be honest has seen, it done it and bought all the t-shirts in his 60 plus year career, he’d no doubt reckon ‘It’s not unusual’.

Many would most likely disagree.

Enjoy – and apologies in advance for any short term hearing loss.

