Watch: Tom Jones features in trailer for new Joker movie

It’s the much heralded follow up to the $1 billion hit The Joker that earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar.

The first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux unites Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga for one of the most keenly anticipated movies of 2024.

Set for an October release, Phoenix reprises his famous role, while Gaga appears as deranged psychiatrist Harley Quinn.

There’s also a certain Welsh musical legend whose dulcet tones soundtrack the trailer.

The makers of the movie, which has surprised many by taking a musical turn, have utilised the Ponty star’s sensational version of Bacharach and David’s classic ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’ to dramatic effect.

The version of the song, which Tom recorded in 1970 is actually a recording with legendary crooner Sammy Davis Jr, the two men duetting on the Welshman’s This Is Tom Jones TV show.

Watch the trailer and I’m sure you’ll agree the song is perfect for this sure to be huge Hollywood blockbuster.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

