Watch: Tom Jones hits spiritual high with Blind Boys Of Alabama

He might be 83, but Tom Jones proved he’s lost none of his vocal power when he teamed up with renowned gospel group The Blind Boys Of Alabama for a stunning rehearsal backstage at a music festival in Australia.

The Welsh legend was headlining the Byron bay Bluesfest earlier this month and had some very special guests due to appear on stage with him in the form of the world’s longest running group.

The Blind Boys of Alabama have had an ever-revolving line-up since forming in 1939 and are still a huge draw everywhere they tour.

Touring down under the same time as Tom, the Welshman invited them to perform with him on a few songs during his headline set.

However, before they took tot eh stage together they sharpened up the songs they would perform with an impromptu backstage rehearsal – and they sounded absolutely sublime.

A backstage video of Sir Tom and the Blind Boys running through a stunning rendition of the gospel song Didn’t It Rain was posted on the star’s Facebook page, where it has been shared thousands of times.

The spiritual standard about Noah’s flood first appeared as sheet music in an arrangement for voice and piano by Henry Thacker Burleigh in 1919, but

but was famously popularised by Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Mahalia Jackson.

A version also appeared on the Welsh performer’s 2010 album Praise and Blame.

Listen and enjoy – to the backstage take and the version from Sir Tom’s album.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

