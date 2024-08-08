Watch: Trailer for new animated series The Golden Cobra

The trailer for brand new comedy series The Golden Cobra has been released.

The animated comedy follows delivery driver Nick and the Abassi family, proprietors of the worst catering establishment in Ebbw Vale, The Golden Cobra Indian takeaway.

This raucous and off-beat comedy takes viewers into the lives of delivery driver Nick and the Abassi family, who run The Golden Cobra, the most infamous takeaway in Ebbw Vale, located in the heart of the Welsh valleys.

This is not your typical animated series. With its gritty and surreal humour, it promises a wild ride that’s not for the faint-hearted. The show offers a unique tribute to the Valleys and its people, bringing to life the quirks and charm of the area.

Commissioned by BBC Cymru Wales, the series is made up of eight short ten-minute episodes.

Produced by Beastly for BBC Wales and created by Adam Llewellyn, James Prygodzicz and Thomas Rees. It was commissioned by Paul Forde, Commissioning Editor, Comedy, BBC Wales.

The Golden Cobra premieres on BBC One Wales and BBC Three on 16 August. Viewers will also be able to catch the series on BBC iPlayer, where all episodes will be available on 16 August.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

