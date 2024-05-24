Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: Trailer released for new Cardiff-based drama Lost Boys & Fairies

24 May 2024 2 minute read
Lost Boys & Fairies. Image: BBC

The BBC has released the trailer and artwork for Lost Boys & Fairies – a fictional, tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption.

Filmed in and around Cardiff, the three-part series will be available in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 3 June and airs on BBC One weekly from 9pm that night.

Welsh talent

Cardiff-born actor Sion Daniel Young (The Left Behind, Deceit, Slow Horses) and star of stage and screen Fra Fee (Rebel Moon, Cabaret, Hawkeye) appear in lead roles as Gabriel and Andy, respectively.

Lost Boys & Fairies is created and written by Welsh writer Daf James, directed by James Kent (The Capture, Testament of Youth), and produced by Duck Soup Films for BBC One, BBC Cymru Wales and BBC iPlayer.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Berrington (Stella, The Pact), Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Informer), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Kin, Outlander), Arwel Gruffydd (Y Sŵn, Tess of the D’Urbervilles), Shaheen Jafargholi (Casualty, EastEnders), Mali Ann Rees (The Pact, Keeping Faith), William Thomas (Torchwood),Gwyneth Keyworth (Alex Rider, Fflam), Gwawr Loader (Hidden) and more.

Premise

Together with his partner, Andy, Gabe longs to adopt a child and to do so they must convince their social worker Jackie that they’re up to the task.

But Gabe is masking his demons: the effects of decades of shame having grown up in a society that overwhelmingly treated being gay as a sin; shame which Gabe is still processing.

Packed with songs, often used in surprising ways, Lost Boys & Fairies is a ‘coming of middle-age’ story, both bold and deeply heart-wrenching, filled to the brim with humour, redemption, and love.

Support

Lost Boys & Fairies was developed as part of BBC Writersroom’s TV Drama Writers’ Programme 2019.

Additional funding support has been provided by Creative Wales, the Welsh Government agency that supports the growth of the creative sectors.

