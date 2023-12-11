Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: Train carriage in Wales bursts into Xmas songs

11 Dec 2023 2 minute read
Passengers burst into song on TfW train (Credit: Dan Tyte)

Let’s be honest train journeys in Wales aren’t the most pleasant of experiences.

There’s the late journeys, the overcrowding and the general sense that train travel in the UK should be a lot more pleasurable that it currently is.

Massive plaudits then to the group of fellas on the 17.45 TfW train from Cardiff Central to Aberdare who decided to make one particular rail journey a hugely memorable experience.

The so far unidentified group of men handed out song sheets and got the train carriage singing Christmas songs – including Feliz Navidad and We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

Playing a ukulele and a kazoo passengers joined in – and instead of frowns and stress, this particular journey brought smiles and happiness to all within earshot of this impromptu Christmas concert.

The experience was documented by PR company MD, Dan Tyte, who posted clips on X (formerly Twitter)

Judging by the videos, passengers loved the impromptu festive singalong.

