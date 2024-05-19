Watch: Traveller uncovers the incredible secret history of Llanfairpg

He’s one of YouTube’s leading travel vloggers.

Simon Wilson, from Rhosllanerchrugog in north Wales, has amassed more than one million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

While Simon’s home village lies just four miles outside of Wrexham, he has never actually filmed a travel video in Wales – so he recently decided he needed to urgently rectify this – and where better to start than arguably the most famous village in Wales.

You’d have to be living under a rock your whole life or been cryogenically frozen not to know that our fair nation possesses the longest place name in the UK and the second-longest in the entire world.

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch is as famous as Gareth Bale, Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey, but one would imagine with slightly less talent for football and singing.

Thousands of tourists flock to the village on Anglesey/Ynys Môn every year to have pictures taken with the famous sign located at the train station.

Filmed several months ago, the video sees the intrepid traveller and Welsh speaker – this time with his hilariously deadpan brother Ben along for the ride – explore all that Llanfairpg has to offer.

Simon’s talent for eking out unknown facts and historical curios bears fruit as he uncovers several brilliant stories that many would not have known about this famous Welsh place. Standby to be astounded by the tale of how the village got its name, the reason there is a statue of Admiral Nelson tucked away on an isolated beach and there’s the strange but true revelation of why Llanfairpg holds such a special place in the history of the Women’s Institute.

And that’s not forgetting how he local Co-Op is fast becoming a tourist attraction in itself, thanks to its status as the supermarket bearing the longest sign name in the UK.

It’s another wonderful offering from the YouTube star whose recent video of his visit to Patagonia went viral.

In the far flung vlog he makes some special connections with the locals where he learns all about the Welsh settlers who came to the area on The Mimosa – the ship that carried the first Welsh emigrants to South America in 1865, meeting descendants of those who came to Patagonia.

He also meets the locals in Gaiman who are keeping the language alive, like the Wrexham fans running a Welsh-themed hotel, tea rooms and museum.

He visits the first Welsh built house and train station, as well the local school which teaches schoolchildren Welsh.

Both videos are a wonderful watch. Enjoy!

