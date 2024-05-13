Watch: Traveller’s astonishment on Welsh pilgrimage to Patagonia

Simon Wilson is from Rhosllanerchrugog in north Wales.

He’s also one of the internet’s most popular travel vloggers, with more than one million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

While Simon’s home village lies just four miles outside of Wrexham, his recent visit to Patagonia – 7,882 miles away in Argentina has become one of his most popular videos.

Amassing more than 300,000 views in less than two weeks, fans of the native Welsh speaker have loved the fact Simon is speaking Welsh for the first time in any of his travel videos.

People have also loved the brilliant connections he makes where he learns all about the Welsh settlers who came to the area on The Mimosa – the ship that carried the first Welsh emigrants to South America in 1865, meeting descendants of those who came to Patagonia.

He also meets the locals in Gaiman who are keeping the language alive, like the Wrexham fans running a Welsh-themed hotel, tea rooms and museum.

He visits the first Welsh built house and train station, as well the local school which teaches schoolchildren Welsh.

It is such a wonderful watch. Enjoy!

