Watch: Treorchy Male Choir in fine voice before jetting out on US tour

One of the world’s greatest choirs are heading to the United States to play their first concerts there in 24 years.

It’s also the choir’s first long haul tour for 15 years, when they performed in Australia and New Zealand.

A touring party of nearly 70 left Treorchy early this morning to travel to Florida where they will perform concerts in Naples, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

Before they left they fine tuned their repertoire with a moving rendition of a few American favourites that they will be performing Stateside.

Posting on their Facebook page the choir stated how excited everyone was in the final rehearsal before jetting out in a trip arranged in conjunction with the Sarasota Welsh Society.

In the words of Treorchy Male Choir: ‘Preparation all done, Florida here we come! 🇺🇸’

For over 140 years the Treorchy Male Choir has been recognised as one of the greatest choral ensembles of all time. Early competition victories were followed by regular radio and television broadcasts, feature films and an unequalled number of commercial recordings.

The Choir has given Royal Command Performances, appeared alongside international entertainers and undertaken an enviable number of tours around the world.

