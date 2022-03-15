Watch: Treorchy Male Choir’s beautiful message of solidarity to Ukraine

The world famous choir have paid tribute to the displaced people of the war torn country with a moving rendition of Anthem from Chess.

Treorchy Male Choir have recorded a beautiful version of Anthem from the musical Chess to send a moving message of solidarity with Ukraine.

The musical, set in the Cold War-era, with music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA, and lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, is more than apt for the times we are living in. The song choice is also incredibly poignant given its subject of the separation of borders.

Borders

Introducing Anthem one of the choir members – all of whom were dressed in the Ukrainian colours of yellow and blue – explained its meaning and why they chose the song.

“The words of Anthem from Chess ironically relate to the current situation in Ukraine. I refer to parts of the song – for the people who are still defending their country in the words of the song ‘how can I leave her, where would I start, and you ask me why I love her through wars death and despair.’

And to the people who have fled their country with small belongings, mainly the elderly and women and children – in the words of the song ‘I cross over borders but I’m still there now’.

‘Ladies and gentlemen Treorchy Male Choir pay tribute to the people of Ukraine.’

As the song finishes the choir stand in silence in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

