Culture

Watch: Treorchy Male Choir’s incredible version of Welsh national anthem

10 Sep 2023 1 minute read
Treorchy Male Choir’s beautiful version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau (Credit: Treorchy Male Choir)

They are one of the greatest choirs on the planet with a storied history of global acclaim.

They have been wowing audiences worldwide since their formation in 1946 with a repertoire of traditional songs and hymns that generations of people know and love.

Righly, they are viewed as a jewel in the crown of Welsh culture, and nowhere will you hear a more passionate or more beautiful version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau than that performed by Treorchy Male Choir.

Recorded to wish Wales lots of luck at the Rugby World Cup, the choir – conducted by musical director Stewart Roberts – sound in imperious form.

If this doesn’t bring a tear to your eye – nothing will.

