Culture

Watch: Treorchy Male Voice Choir’s rousing rendition of Yma o Hyd

04 Jun 2022 2 minutes Read
Treorchy Male Voice Choir singing Yma o Hyd – screenshot

The latest version of Wales’ unofficial football anthem has hit social media as the famous choir from Treorchy gives it the male voice treatment.

In their familiar chapel setting and their red shirts, the choir released the video this week to add their considerable vocal support to the Welsh team as it takes on Ukraine in the much-anticipated World Cup play-off final on Sunday

Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd has become synonymous with The Red Wall and the Cymru National Teams. The lyrics and meaning of the song seem to settle at the core of Welsh identity and recent weeks have seen renditions from everyone from fans to Drill star Sage Todz.

This latest version, with solos by Tony Jones and Richard Elfyn, will no doubt add welcome wind to Wales’ sails.

Fairytale triumph

Wales haven’t reached the World Cup Finals since 1958 and will go into tomorrow’s winner-takes-all match knowing that much of the world will be backing Ukraine for a fairy tale triumph after Russia invaded their country in February.

There have been several qualification near-misses since with Wales falling at late hurdles.

Eifion
Eifion
2 hours ago

That’s odd, it’s been the unofficial anthem of the Scarlets for years but as it’s a sport other than soccer you wouldn’t aware

whatismyname
whatismyname
1 hour ago

My understanding is that Yma O Hyd has become the anthem of the independence movement. What a pity if it is being hijacked by football supporters, who undoubtedly include many people who are brown-nosing with jubilee teas today so as to tug their forelocks to the ancient hag in Windsor Castle.

Kerry Davies
Kerry Davies
33 minutes ago
It is for everyone, football supporters and rugby fans,Welsh speakers and monoglot anglophones.
That’s the difference between us and them, the Welsh are inclusive, the English exclusive. We share stuff.
Recognise the Khasi people’s anthem?

