Watch: Treorchy Male Voice Choir’s rousing rendition of Yma o Hyd

The latest version of Wales’ unofficial football anthem has hit social media as the famous choir from Treorchy gives it the male voice treatment.

In their familiar chapel setting and their red shirts, the choir released the video this week to add their considerable vocal support to the Welsh team as it takes on Ukraine in the much-anticipated World Cup play-off final on Sunday

Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd has become synonymous with The Red Wall and the Cymru National Teams. The lyrics and meaning of the song seem to settle at the core of Welsh identity and recent weeks have seen renditions from everyone from fans to Drill star Sage Todz.

This latest version, with solos by Tony Jones and Richard Elfyn, will no doubt add welcome wind to Wales’ sails.

Fairytale triumph

Wales haven’t reached the World Cup Finals since 1958 and will go into tomorrow’s winner-takes-all match knowing that much of the world will be backing Ukraine for a fairy tale triumph after Russia invaded their country in February.

There have been several qualification near-misses since with Wales falling at late hurdles.

